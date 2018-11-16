Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Tension on forest trekking route after authorities block pilgrims 

At the same time, as many as 150 pilgrims, including those from other states, were sent back to Erumeli from Azhutha Kadav by the Forest authorities following the direction of the police. 

Published: 16th November 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the government deciding to permit the trekking of the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala from Friday morning only, the traditional forest trekking route via Azhutha Kadav and Erumeli - Pampa Road witnessed slight tensions on Thursday, after Forest authorities and the police blocked Ayyappa devotees.

The tension began when as many as 40 pilgrims, including three pilgrims from Chennai, were blocked at Azhutha Kadav in the morning. According to the pilgrims, they came from Chennai on foot and this was the 19th day of their pilgrimage. They reached Azhutha Kadav on Wednesday evening and were planning to trek to Sabarimala on Thursday morning. However, Forest personnel prevented them in the morning and asked them to wait there, as per the direction of the police. The situation went out of control when the pilgrims started protesting by 11 am. Soon, the Forest authorities contacted the police and said they would be allowed to trek by 4 pm.

Hearing about the incident, BJP workers led by district president N Hari arrived on the spot and forcibly released the pilgrims from Forest authorities. The pilgrims resumed trekking by 3 pm. “We were made to wait for several hours and wasted our time. How can we trek in the night? The authorities have pained the devotees. If they had told us about the restriction at Kalaketty check post, we would have camped there. What can we do in the middle of the forest? I have been trekking to Sabarimala since 1988 and this is for the first time I am having such a bad experience,” said Sreenivasan, a devotee from Chennai. At the same time, as many as 150 pilgrims, including those from other states, were sent back to Erumeli from Azhutha Kadav by the Forest authorities following the direction of the police. 

Protests galore 
BJP workers and pilgrims blockaded the Erumeli-Pampa Road at MES College Junction after the police prevented pilgrims’ vehicle here. The protest ended after senior police officers said the pilgrims would be ensured a stay at Erumeli in the night.

