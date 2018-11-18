Home States Kerala

Kerala BJP protests following senior leader K Surendran​'s remand

Kerala BJP leader Surendran was produced before a magistrate on Sunday morning which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

Published: 18th November 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Kerala unit of the BJP observed a protest on Sunday by blocking highways across the state following the arrest and the subsequent remand of senior party leader K Surendran.

Surendran was taken into custody on Saturday night after he got into a scuffle with the police while attempting to go to the Sabarimala temple despite police cordon in the area.

After spending the night at Chittar police station, Surendran was produced before a magistrate near here on Sunday morning which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is currently at the Kottarakara sub-jail.

Surendran who spoke to the media before being remanded said: "The police have charged me under non-bailable sections. I am no criminal, nor do I have any cases against me. They did not let me sleep, nor was I allowed water or to take my medicines.

"The police even roughed up my 'Irumudi kettu' (a mandatory holy kit to be taken to the temple)."

In reaction to the development, state BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai told the media that Kerala was under "jungle raj".

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is arrogant and was behaving in an irrational manner. The present impasse in the state over the Sabarimala issue is his creation. We will strongly resist."

BJP leaders and activists started to block traffic across the state on the highways since 10 a.m.

BJP workers protesting in Kozhikode against the arrest of BJP leader K Surendran by blocking the road at Palayam junction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

According to new police rules that came into effect from Friday, no pilgrim is allowed to proceed to the temple after 7 p.m. as the temple closes for the day at 10 p.m.

The temple opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday for two months.

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

The apex court last week refused to stay its earlier verdict.

Surendran and his party have been up in arms against the Vijayan government, which according to them, is determined to see that a woman in the hitherto "banned" age group is allowed 'darshan' at the temple and they have vowed that the temple traditions will not be breached.

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar forces have decided to strengthen their presence in and around the temple town and have asked its cadres to arrive as pilgrims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala BJP Kerala BJP protest K Surendran Kerala Kerala protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp