Home States Kerala

Amit Shah, Pinarayi Vijayan cross swords over Sabarimala

The Chief Minister has alleged a major conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to hijack Sabarimala through Kar Sevaks. 

Published: 21st November 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday engaged in sharp exchanges over Sabarimala after Shah, in a series of tweets, blamed Vijayan for mishandling the sensitive issue and warned the Kerala CM not to treat Ayyappa devotees like the inmates of the Gulag (the forced labour camps of the Soviet era).

READ | Sangh Parivar conspiracy to hijack Sabarimala through Kar Sevaks: CM Pinaray Vijayan

“Kerala police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter & clean toilets,’’ Shah said, adding  the BJP would not let the LDF crush the people’s faith with impunity.

“If Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can rise against people’s movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, our Thrissur district president and six others, then he is mistaken. We stand firmly with every Ayyappa devotee, who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart,’’ Shah went on to tweet later in the day.

READ | Those detained at Sabarimala are RSS men with criminal pasts: Pinarayi Vijayan

On Tuesday evening, Pinarayi Vijayan came out strongly against the BJP leader. Pinarayi called his allegations unfounded and misleading. The Sabarimala pilgrimage was progressing in a very smooth manner, Pinarayi said, adding the pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government.

“(The) arrangements must have caused inconvenience to the Sangh Parivar elements who are bent on fomenting trouble with ulterior motives. Mr Shah must have been carried away by the campaign unleashed by these elements,’’ Pinarayi said in a Facebook message. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh himself had stated that the government does not have any option but to execute the order of the Supreme Court. This itself is a reply to the allegation levelled by Amit Shah, Pinarayi said.The Human Rights Commission too has made it clear that there has been no serious problems in the conduct of the pilgrimage this year, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Amit Shah Sabarimala row Sabarimala protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp