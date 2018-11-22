Sabarimala row: Opposition leader Chennithala demands Governor’s intervention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent a letter to the Governor requesting him to order the state government to restore normalcy in Sabarimala, which is now under complete police control with stringent restrictions imposed under Sec 144 of CrPc.

ALSO READ | Government to decide extending Sec 144 after security assessment

He said that the ‘Police Raj’ imposed in Sabarimala by the state government has severely effected the devotees. While the RSS and the BJP are trying to create problems in Sabarimala, millions of pilgrims are getting punished, Chennithala said. Devotees who have come to submit their offerings before the deity after observing penance are being treated like terrorists, he said.

The Opposition leader also said that the restrictions imposed by the state government and the police in Sabarimala are a grave insult to the state legislature as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is an autonomous body constituted under its statute with its members selected by the legislature.

Chennithala pointed out the shortcomings at Sabarimala, which include the pathetic conditions of the roads, dearth of drinking water facilities, vulnerable river banks of Pampa, and the lack of hospitals, cloak rooms, toilets and resting places.

ALSO READ | Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan-SP Yathish Chandra open spat kicks up a row

Pilgrims are barred from performing Neyyabhishekham ritual, which is the major ritual at Sabarimala, Chennithala said. He also cited the lack of hotels and eateries owing to the delay in auctioning by the TDB.