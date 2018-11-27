Kerala police mull tag system for Sabarimala pilgrims

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Kerala Police have proposed a tag system for pilgrims at Sabarimala.

While the system has been in place during the peak of the season for children, to locate them if they go missing, the latest move is part of tightening control on pilgrims’ flow, sources said.

The proposal of the Travancore Devaswom Board-funded project, costing Rs 1.25 crore, has already been prepared by its commissioner, sources said. It is learnt its president A Padmakumar is against the project.

Meanwhile, the prohibitory order at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal has been extended till November 30.