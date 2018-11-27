Kerala police mull tag system for Sabarimala pilgrims
The proposal of the Travancore Devaswom Board-funded project, costing Rs 1.25 crore, has already been prepared by its commissioner, sources said.
Published: 27th November 2018 02:05 AM | Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:05 AM | A+A A-
SABARIMALA: The Kerala Police have proposed a tag system for pilgrims at Sabarimala.
While the system has been in place during the peak of the season for children, to locate them if they go missing, the latest move is part of tightening control on pilgrims’ flow, sources said.
ALSO READ | Kerala cops release video of 'happy' Sabarimala pilgrims from Chennai
The proposal of the Travancore Devaswom Board-funded project, costing Rs 1.25 crore, has already been prepared by its commissioner, sources said. It is learnt its president A Padmakumar is against the project.
Meanwhile, the prohibitory order at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal has been extended till November 30.