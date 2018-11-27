Sabarimala women's entry: Kerala likely to move Supreme Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is exploring the possibilities of approaching the Supreme Court in order to appraise the court of the ground-level situation at Sabarimala.



Sources confirmed the government is in consultation with legal experts in New Delhi whether it can approach the apex court to detail the measures taken at Sabarimala in connection with implementing the court order regarding women’s entry. If the government gets legal green light, the chief secretary would submit the report in the court.

Earlier, the Devaswom Board had approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement the order in the wake of the strong opposition from various quarters.

SKS to launch third phase of protests

Kottayam: The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) has decided to launch third phase of protests in Sabarimala issue. SKS working chairperson K P Sasikala told a press conference here on Monday that a dharna will be conducted in front of the State Secretariat under the aegis of various Hindu organisations to protest against the prohibition of chanting hymns and the rule of the police at Sabarimala. People including saints, community organization leaders, Ayyappa devotees organizations leaders, and women organizations leaders will take part in the dharna.

"The curfew and the ban on chanting Ayyappa Saranam still exist at Sabarimala violating the High Court order. The devotees are being issued strict directions to complete the darshan and have to return within six hours after they proceed from Nilakkal base camp," Sasikala said. Sasikala added the TDB has become a puppet in the hands of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by "taking the anti-devotee stance." The third phase of protests will begin with 'deepa kazhcha' (a ritual) in all temples on Wednesday. The 'namajapa yagnams ' (prayer meeting) across the state will be extended to villages. Its other programs include house visits and gathering signatures.