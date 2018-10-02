Female cops are not likely to have issues if posted at Sabarimala: Thiruvananthapuram Range IG

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “If a woman says she can’t cross the Pampa, there is no other option but to relieve them on a humanitarian basis,” said ex-DGP K S Balasubramaniam. Though the department said it would deploy women personnel in Sabarimala, including Sannidhanam, to help women pilgrims, the higher-ups are iffy about the plan as there are concerns some of the women cops, who are averse to working at Sannidhanam, may consider it as a breach of their religious belief and recuse themselves from the job.

The Sabarimala policing duty comprises six shifts. In each shift, 300 women personnel are required. For this, women officers from local stations and the specially formed all-women battalion need to be mobilised. What is perplexing the higher-ups is since this is the first time women officers are going to be deployed in Sannidhanam, they don’t have an idea as to how many Hindu women personnel would be comfortable working on the inner premises of the pilgrim centre. A highly-placed source said though custom is to obey orders, some considerations are given in matters related to postings on humanitarian grounds.

Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham said he did not think personnel would be having any qualms in working in the places they are posted to. “Regarding Sabarimala, it’s the SC order that says women are allowed. The women police personnel are going to be posted to do their duty and I don’t think they will have an issue,” he said.

In case there is shortage of women personnel, the department is planning to use Special Police Force in Sannidhanam. The force is drawn from various agencies, including NCC, and home guards and were hitherto deployed to check traffic and facilitate the pilgrims en route. The special force will be given ‘orientation and training’ before the start of the pilgrim season. They will be briefed on how to function in Sannidhanam and in the inner perimeter of the shrine. To help women pilgrims from other states, the service of women officers from neighbouring states might also be sought.