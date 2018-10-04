Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: Ramesh Chennithala to go on fast tomorrow

Chennithala said the Congress will take up the agitation for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple in the wake of the SC order allowing women of all ages into the shrine.

Published: 04th October 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will go on a fast on Friday for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Chennithala, who met Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahana Samithi president Sasikumar at Pandalam on Wednesday and extended support for the agitation for the restoration of  the ongoing Sabarimala practices, told reporters the Congress will take up the agitation for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple in the wake of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages into the shrine.
The Congress will continue the agitation till the ongoing practices of Lord Ayyappa temple are restored, he said.

Chennithala said the Congress will file a review petition. We have already spoken to leading Supreme Court lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and Manu Abhishek Singhvi, to appear for the case, he said.
He lambasted Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar for backtracking on the earlier stand on filing a review petition against the Supreme Court judgment.

Chennithala said he will hold discussions with former presidents of Travancore, Cochin and Malabar Devaswom boards on the future course of  action on the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala practices.
MLAs Adoor Prakash and Eldose Kunnappally, DCC president Babu George, KPCC secretary Pazhakulam Madhu and DCC vice-president Vettoor Jyothiprasad were present.

‘RSS and CPM are playing double game’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has charged the RSS and CPM of playing a double game in the issue of the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years in Sabarimala hill shrine. He said both the organisations are playing hide and seek and are not open in the issue.

He called upon these organisations to come out in the open with a bold stand instead of not taking a position. Chennithala said if the RSS and BJP are sincere, then they should ask the Prime Minister to amend the law in Parliament and there the issue will end. He said the Narendra Modi Government is trying
for a backdoor entry of the Uniform Civil Code. He called upon the RSS leadership to come out with its position on the issue. He also said a meeting of former presidents and members of TDB will be called on Friday to chalk out further strategies on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahana Lord Ayyappa temple

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Swaminathan Ranganathan
    I support the Congress fully on this issue . To be fair they have been consistent on Sabarimala. They have opposed change in custioms and traditions twice through written affidavits in the courts . BJP is not bothered and is silent on Sabarimala .
    4 hours ago reply
Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices