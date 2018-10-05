Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court imposes cost on actor Dileep’s counsel

The Kerala HC imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on actor Dileep’s counsel for repeatedly seeking adjournment of a petition filed by him to quash an order of the Thrissur Vigilance Court.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Kerala High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on actor Dileep’s counsel for repeatedly seeking adjournment of a petition filed by him to quash an order of the Thrissur Vigilance Court.

The Vigilance court had directed to conduct a probe into the charges of land encroachment for the construction of the multiplex D Cinemaas, owned by the actor, at Chalakkudy. The High Court court issued the order on the petition filed by Dileep. 

When the petition came up for hearing, Dileep’s counsel sought an adjournment. The petition was filed on April 10 and the court adjourned the case twice and referred the matter to the Division Bench. The petition came up before the Bench on July 2 and was adjourned for various reasons for more than four times. P D Joseph of Thrissur had filed the complaint before the Vigilance Court and he is respondent in the petition filed by Dileep. 

The Bench said Joseph, a party-in-person, has appeared in all adjournment posting date. The court granted the adjournment plea on payment of Rs 1,000 as cost. The cost should be paid when the case will be considered next on October 23.

The Vigilance court had observed that then Thrissur District Collector M S Jaya had acted in a high-handed manner to help Dileep grab government property and also the property meant for the ‘Oottupura’ of Sreekrishna temple for constructing D Cinemaas. 

In his petition, Dileep pointed out the Vigilance officer had filed a quick verification report stating that there was no merit in the complaint and that no illegality was committed by him or then Collector. 
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau director had also accepted the report. Despite this, the Vigilance court ordered to register an FIR against him and the district Collector.

