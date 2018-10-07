Home States Kerala

Sabarimala thantri, palace reject Kerala CM Pinarayi’s offer for talks

Thantri said the discussion would be a futile exercise since the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board had decided not to file a review petition against the apex court verdict.

Published: 07th October 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:36 AM

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (file pic)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The LDF Government’s hopes to find a consensus before implementing the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple suffered a major setback on Sunday when the temple’s thantri family and Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee (PPCC) rejected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s offer for holding a discussion.

The CM, however, is still hopeful of the priests’ visit.

Thantri Kandararu Mohanararu said the discussion would be a futile exercise since the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board had decided not to file a review petition against the apex court verdict. He said the decision was taken after seeking the opinion of the Nair Service Society as well.
Mohanararu said the government had also begun preparation for the deployment of 400 women police personnel for Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which would affect the temple’s purity.

PPCC president Sasikumara Varma said the government’s follow-up actions post the court verdict were against the ongoing practice of the temple and have hurt the sentiments of devotees world over.

Varma said the government’s decision to not file a review petition clearly shows what it wants to do on the issue.

“We’re going ahead with the preparation for filing the review petition on the Supreme Court verdict,” added Varma. Asked about his response, Pinarayi said: “Let’s see whether they would come.”

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran feigned ignorance about the meeting proposal.
“I came to know about the so-called invite and backout from the media. Perhaps, they know this doesn’t involve any issue to be discussed with the government but the apex court,” he said.

