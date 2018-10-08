Kerala nun rape case: SOS Action Council launches fresh protests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of protest, demanding the security of the nuns who protested seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal on charges of rape, was launched on Sunday at Children’s Park Auditorium.

“The actions of the Church towards the nuns who took part in the protest are unacceptable said Fr Augustine Vattoly, Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council convenor. “They are living in distress in their convents. Nuns, wherever they are based, need not bear the torture in silence. Their voices must be heard,” said Vattoly. Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council decided to organise statewide dharnas and protests protesting the conditions of nuns.

Vattoly said if the Church takes steps to save the bishop, nuns will take to the streets again.

The Council has also decided to stage a siege against the derogatory comments of P C George MLA against women and the victim nun. “We will file a petition against George with the police after we undertake a signature-campaign of women from across the state. He cannot abuse women like this,” said K Ajitha, social activist. She said leaders and bishops visiting Franco in jail indicate there could be a distortion of evidence. “We must be vigilant,” she said.

Writer Sara Joseph who was present at the meeting said churches, temples and mosques are guided by money and power, and are tilted against women. Only the joint efforts of women can bring a change in the system, she added.

“Justice will not be gained with the arrest of Franco; the wait for justice should continue till the accused is punished,” she said.

The Council meeting has also demanded the state government and the Speaker take action against the comments made by George.