We are ready to shed blood for Sabarimala: Kerala BJP president Sreedharan Pillai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said the party is ready to shed blood for protecting the beliefs and emotions of believers. Pillai was speaking at a march taken out to the Kazhakootam office of Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, in protest against the state government decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Pillai warned it is better not to tamper with the age-old customs associated with Lord Ayyappa as it may cause lasting problems.

He said there is a nefarious design to destroy the pilgrimage centre and the party has taken a solemn oath to protect it at any cost. He said even the late CPM leader A K Gopalan had to budge before the beliefs associated with Sabarimala. Pillai said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kadakampally Surendran and Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar have violated the tenets of the oath of office --- which is to protect the beliefs.

Instead of protecting the sanctity and beliefs of people, the government is trying to break the temple and the system, Pillai said, adding the BJP will take to the streets to fight against the government move to implement the Supreme Court verdict in a haste, hurting the sentiments of crores of Ayyappa devotees.

He said the CPM has been trying to bring down the importance of Sabarimala since 1957 and when fire engulfed the temple, the Left government led by the CPM had given the affidavit before the Kerala High Court stating the power of the temple is gone.

Hundreds of devotees including women and children took part in the protest march, which was blocked by the police near the minister’s office. Rotten eggs were thrown at an effigy of the minister and cow-dung water was poured over it. BJP leaders Pongumoodu Vikraman, Pangapara Rajeev and Sajith Kumar participated in the march.

Interview for Melsanthi appointment on October 12, 13

T’Puram: The interview for the appointment of Melsanthi in Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held at the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) headquarters here on October 12 and 13. While the interview for the Sabarimala Melshanti’s post will take place from 9 am on October 12, the one for the Malikappuram Melshanti’s post will be held from 9 am on October 13.

For Sabarimala Melsanthi’s post 79 people have been called from among the 101 applicants and 57 of the 74 applicants issued memos for the interview to the Malikappuram Melshanti’s post. Those who have not received either the interview memo or rejection memo should contact the TDB head office. The Melsanthi’s appointment is for a period of one year from the Mandala- Makaravilakku season and the selection will be made through a draw of lots. It will be held at the Sabarimala temple on October 18 when the temple opens for special poojas during the Malayalam month of Thulam.