Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: NSS tightens screws on LDF government, files review petition

In its review petition, the NSS cited errors in the judgment passed by five-member Bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

G Sukumaran Nair (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS), which has been at the forefront of protest against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple, tightened the screws on the CPM-led state government on Monday by filing a review petition in the apex court.

The NSS authorities said Adv K V Mohan filed the plea, which was settled by former attorney general and senior advocate K Parasaran, who had appeared for the society in the Sabarimala issue.

In its review petition, the NSS cited errors in the judgment passed by five-member Bench headed by former Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

“The judgment suffers from several serious errors apparent on the face of the judgment and records, and as such requires to be interfered with and is liable to be set aside after hearing the parties,” it said.

“It (restricting women) is not derogatory, since it’s not linked to physiological occurrences, but to the character of the deity. The “restriction” as such is on the deity himself, since he’s in a state of Naishtika penance and ought not to find himself in the company of young females,” the affidavit said.

With barely six months left for the Lok Sabha polls, communal equations in the state politics are heading for a major realignment after the controversy triggered by the Supreme Court (SC) verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Nair Service Society (NSS) has wrested control of the Hindu movement in the state by taking the mantle of protests against the LDF Government’s move to implement the SC order.
Though not at the forefront of the agitation, the NSS is behind the ongoing protests under the banner of Namajapa Ghoshayathra, which forced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to come out with a clarification on the government’s stand on Monday.

An unofficial communication was passed through all NSS Karayogams to ensure maximum participation at the protest rallies.

Apart from organising ‘show of strength’ rallies, the NSS has also taken a crucial role in transforming Sabarimala into a burning political issue by bringing the thantri family and the erstwhile Pandalam royal family into its fold.

It is learnt that both parties acted as per the NSS leadership’s advice in turning down the Chief Minister’s invite for compromise talks on implementing the SC order.

The three thantris and the royal family representative, Sasikumara Varma, had met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair at the NSS headquarters, before taking the decision not to accept the CM’s invite.
Their withdrawal from the talks at a time when the UDF and the BJP were intensifying their protests over the Sabarimala issue had irked the government, which is the reason for Pinarayi to make a one-hour-long clarification to the media on the matter. Pinarayi also gave an indirect reply to the NSS leadership, highlighting the involvement of NSS founder-leader Mannathu Padmanabhan in progressive movements such as the Vaikom Satyagraha.

However, the NSS is still not happy with the clarification. Speaking to Express, Nair said the government’s stand that it won’t file a review petition in the SC is “unfair”.

“The government might have some limitations in filing a review petition. But why isn’t the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which came into existence pledging to protect temple customs and practices, filing a petition? Why isn’t the government allowing the TDB, which is an independent organisation, to file a petition?” he asked.

In response to Pinarayi’s statement on Mannathu Padmanabhan, he said: “It is true that Mannam always fought against discrimination and wrong practices in society. But he was never involved in matters pertaining to the faith, customs and practices of any religion or caste.”

Notably, by taking a pro-Hindu stance on issues such as the ‘Meesha’ novel controversy and Sabarimala women’s entry issue, the NSS has once again foiled the attempt of Hindutva groups’ plans to drop anchor in state politics.

In review plea, NSS counters CJI’s remarks
Kottayam: Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in the judgment, had observed that “in the absence of scriptural or textual evidence, we can’t agree to the exclusionary practice of Hindu religion.” The Nair Service Society countered it by citing the instances in texts such as ‘Valmiki Ramayana’ and ‘Sivanada Lahiri’, to prove the ‘Naishtika Brahmachari’ concept in Sabarimala. “The restriction based on age of a female isn’t a restriction which amounts to discrimination on the ground of ‘only’ of sex,” pointed out the affidavit filed by the NSS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict LDF government NSS files review petition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots