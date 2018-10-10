Home States Kerala

BJP won’t allow violence in the name of Sabarimala protests, says MT Ramesh in Kerala

He said the Chief Minister should make it clear why he had forced the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had decided to file a review petition, to backtrack on the issue.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi staging a protest by blocking Vyttila Junction against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala in Kochi on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The BJP will not allow any kind of violence in Sabarimala in the wake of protests triggered by the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Ayyappa temple, said party state general secretary MT Ramesh.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala women's entry row: SNDP Yogam in support of Kerala government

“The party is not planning to turn Sabarimala into a land of quarrel or violence. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is misleading the people by saying that the BJP is attempting to create violence,” the BJP leader said here on Tuesday.

The NDA will take out a five-day Sabarimala Samrakshana Yatra from Pandalam to Thiruvananthapuram demanding the protection of rituals and beliefs of the hill shrine.BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai will lead the rally, which will be attended by BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally, he said. BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan and other leaders will attend the inaugural ceremony of the rally to be held on Wednesday. It will conclude in the capital on October 15 with 50,000 people expected to march to the Secretariat.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea seeking review of Sabarimala temple verdict

He said the Chief Minister should make it clear why he had forced the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had decided to file a review petition, to backtrack on the issue. “Right now, the fight is between the arrogance of the Chief Minister and the faith of the Ayyappa devotees. The Chief Minister had cited wrong statements on Sabarimala. He is fearing the chanting of Saranam Ayyappa,” said Ramesh.

Replying to a query on the statement by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan favouring the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict, Ramesh said it was his personal opinion.“However, BDJS and its leader Thushar Vellappally will take part in the five-day yatra to the capital,” added Ramesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala protests BJP MT Ramesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride