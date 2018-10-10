Sabarimala women's entry row: SNDP Yogam in support of Kerala government

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The SNDP Yogam has come out in support of the state government in the Sabarimala temple women’s entry issue. General secretary Vellappally Natesan said the Yogam suspects the protests are a plan to create a second liberation struggle in the state.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea seeking review of Sabarimala temple verdict

“The protesters have not held any discussions with Ezhava, SC/ST and other backward communities or organisations. The SNDP will not support the protests. If it continues in this vein, the SNDP will launch parallel protests and unmask them. We will not accept unilateral decisions taken by a section of the Hindu community,” he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala BJP urges Centre to take over Sabarimala​

According to Vellapally, the aim of the protest is to bring down the LDF Government. It is not right to oppose the court verdict. People should abide by rules along with following rituals and customs. Unleashing violence in the name of Hindus is not acceptable. Both the BJP and Congress have political motives. The BJP is playing vote bank politics on the matter, he said.

“The stand of the SNDP Yogam is women should not go to Sabarimala. But while everyone should accept the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women, we can bypass the verdict by continuing the existing practice where women do not visit Sabarimala,” he said.“The decision on the part of the thantri and royal family to decline an invitation by the CM for a reconciliation meeting isn’t right. They should have attended the meeting and conveyed their opinion on the issue,” he said.