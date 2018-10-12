Home States Kerala

Rip women daring to visit Sabarimala by half: Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi 

In a shocking statement against the Sabarimala verdict, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi has threatened to cut women in half if they visit Sabarimala.

Published: 12th October 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam Actor, Kollam Thulasi.

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking statement against the Sabarimala verdict, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi has threatened to cut women in half if they visit Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, a people on social media has appealed to CM Pinarayi Vijayan ro ensure the safe passage of the women devotees at the famous hill shrine.

 

The capital city on Thursday had witnessed protest marches and prayer processions organised by different organisations seeking an ordinance by the state government to overcome the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

The Yuva Morcha march to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s residence tuned violent, disrupting traffic at Thycaud. The police used water cannon to disperse the YM workers who attempted to jump the barricade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kollam Thulasi Sabarimala Sabarimala verdict Women Equality Women Ayyappa Devotees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp