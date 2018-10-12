Rip women daring to visit Sabarimala by half: Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi 

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking statement against the Sabarimala verdict, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi has threatened to cut women in half if they visit Sabarimala.

Women coming to #Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half. One half should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown to Chief Minister's office in Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Kollam Thulasi, in Kollam #Kerala. pic.twitter.com/r4cL72mzJm

Meanwhile, a people on social media has appealed to CM Pinarayi Vijayan ro ensure the safe passage of the women devotees at the famous hill shrine.

The capital city on Thursday had witnessed protest marches and prayer processions organised by different organisations seeking an ordinance by the state government to overcome the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

The Yuva Morcha march to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s residence tuned violent, disrupting traffic at Thycaud. The police used water cannon to disperse the YM workers who attempted to jump the barricade.