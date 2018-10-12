Sabarimala verdict: Hindu organisations to expand protests to all villages

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as resentment brews against the state government’s stance on implementing the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, a state-level meeting of various Hindu organisations held here on Thursday decided to expand the protests to all villages. Apart from house visits and family meets, prayer processions will be organised at village temples as part of intensifying the protests against the government.

“Periya Swamis of the respective places will visit houses to spread awareness about the importance of Sabarimala and its rituals to the village people. Ayyappa Dharma family meets will be conducted in all villages. This apart, prayer processions will also be organised at the grassroots level,” said Hindu Aikyavedi state general secretary E S Biju.

Margadarsa Mandalam, a joint forum of monks, will organise a meeting of monks after October 20 in solidarity with the ongoing protests of Ayyappa Dharma followers.“Mothers will stage a one-day fast in Erumeli and Nilakkal on October 17, the day on which the Sabarimala temple will be opened for monthly poojas,” said Biju. In a bid to intensify the protests, the newly formed Sabarimala Karma Samiti has been expanded by adding more organisations. “The organisations will jointly and individually lead the protests to protect the customs and practices in Sabarimala. The Sabarimala Karma Samiti will give overall leadership to the protests,” said Biju.

Representatives of Hindu organisations will meet all 140 MLAs and submit a petition. As many as 200 representatives, including monks from 10 ashrams, thantrik pramukhs and Hindu leaders were present during the meeting held at Swamiyar Madam in Thirunakkara. Representatives from 67 Hindu organisations, seven women’s organisations and eight Ayyappa Dharma organisations participated.

Abhayananda Theerthapadar of Kudakkachira Vidyadhiraja Ashramam inaugurated the meeting. Margadarsa Mandalam state general secretary Swami Sathsaroopananda presided over. Former Devaswom Board president G Raman Nair, Yogakshema Sabha leader Akkeeraman Kalidasa Bhattathirippad, Malliyoor temple representative Parameswaran Namboothiri, Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam national vice-president Swami Ayyappadas, secretary V K Viswanathan, Hindu Aikyavedi president K S Sreekala and others spoke at the gathering.