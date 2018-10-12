Women praying along with men in mosques is not acceptable to us: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Adopting a rigid stance on the entry of women into mosques, the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama — an influential body of Sunni scholars and clerics — on Thursday said women and men will not be allowed to jointly worship in mosques controlled by it even if the Supreme Court passes an order permitting it. “Our stand is clear. Anything that goes against Shariat (Islamic law) cannot be accepted,” Samastha general secretary Prof K Alikutty Musaliyar told reporters when quizzed about allowing women into mosques.

When asked whether adopting such a stance would be construed as challenging the apex court, he said there are avenues to legally question adverse court orders in the court itself.

Asked about CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Minister KT Jaleel coming out in support of women entry into mosques, Alikutty Musaliyar said “It may be acceptable for them, but it’s certainly not acceptable to us,” he said.

“There is no ban on entry of women in mosques. There is only a restriction on unrelated men and women offering prayers together in mosques. We abide by the Prophet’s words that house is the supreme place of worship for a woman,” he said.

Stating Samastha’s opposition to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance which criminalises triple talaq, Alikutty Musaliyar said it had many grey areas. “The ordinance says the husband can be jailed for triple talaq. It also says maintenance should be provided to the divorced wife. However, it does not clarify how the maintenance would be given when the husband goes behind bars,” he said.

Criminalising triple talaq would only put the aggrieved women and children to greater misery, he said. Samastha would gather 10 lakh signatures for a memorandum to be submitted to the President seeking revocation of the Ordinance, he said. Terming the recent Supreme Court verdicts on gay sex and adultery as unfortunate, the Samastha leader said it would sensitise the public about the dangers such orders posed to the social fabric.