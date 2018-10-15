Earnings of drivers have largely remained sustainable, says Uber

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Online taxi service provider Uber has denied the allegations raised by the drivers. An Uber spokesperson said the company has not seen any unusual pattern in Kochi that reflects a demand-supply gap. “Driving with Uber is an entrepreneurial activity, where drivers have complete flexibility, and they earn as per the number of hours they drive. Given that people drive at different times, it is hard to talk about average driver earnings,” said the spokesperson.

The company said it is focused on ensuring that offering trips through the Uber app remains an attractive, entrepreneurial opportunity. “Driver earnings in Kochi as well as across India have largely remained sustainable and consistent over the last several months, after deducting Uber’s 20 per cent service fee,” said the spokesperson.

ALSO READ | Incentive cuts keep Uber, Ola drivers off the wheels in Kerala

“With fuel prices skyrocketing and India staring at an inflated crude oil import bill, the prevailing situation does mean increased input costs for our driver partners. While fuel price fluctuations are external factors beyond our control, Uber believes that shared mobility alone can help save millions in fuel import costs,” the company said.

According to the spokesperson, the growing trends in the ridesharing segment is encouraging for the company in driving a positive socio-economic change and create viable alternatives to private car ownership and rationalise fuel consumption.

“Uber aims to provide affordable, reliable, accessible and safe transportation to everyone, everywhere and we are focused on ensuring that driver partners can access stable earning opportunities while giving riders a convenient option to get around Kochi,” said the spokesperson.