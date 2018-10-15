Home States Kerala

Incentive cuts keep Uber, Ola drivers off the wheels in Kerala

Over the past one year, the country’s two largest ride-hailing companies Uber and Ola have been witnessing many cases of drive partners “unattaching” themselves.

Published: 15th October 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Ola cabs. (File | Instagram)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the past one year, the country’s two largest ride-hailing companies Uber and Ola have been witnessing many cases of drive partners “unattaching” themselves. The increasing fuel prices, huge commission taken by the companies and zero incentives have created an apathy among the drivers. Several others still continue the tie-up as they have to repay the loans taken to buy the vehicle.

When the companies began service, around 10,000 drivers had attached themselves in Kochi. It was 400 in Kozhikode, 300 in Thrissur and more than 3,500 in Thiruvananthapuram. However, today only 5,000 cars take rides for Uber and Ola in Kochi. It is 150 each in Kozhikode and Thrissur, and 1,500 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Online Drivers’ Union president Jackson Varghese said around 40 per cent of the drivers have withdrawn from both the companies.“A driver could make more than Rs 1 lakh per month when the service was launched and Rs 96,000 per month until one-and-a-half years ago. Now the drivers are forced to take trips even suffering a loss as they’ve to repay the vehicle loans. Around 60 per cent of them are facing crisis,” said Jackson.

The recent floods did not spare online taxi drivers. “As many as 117 cars were damaged in the deluge. I lost my car. Like many others, I also have joined the food delivery brigade which is now quite popular in the city. Repaying the loans has always been my priority,” he said.

The surge fare too has hit the services. “With Uber charging 60 to 70 per cent as surge, customers are giving online taxi service a wide berth. They now opt for the public transport system,” he said. He said surge fare does not benefit drivers since the company takes its cut of 26 per cent as commission.

Big incentives have all but disappeared

Kerala Online Drivers’ Union president Jackson Varghese said the boom the online taxi sector witnessed deflated very quickly.“The companies attracted the drivers through lucrative offers and goodies. But slowly they changed their tone. From getting incentives just for being online for five hours, the situation changed to zero bonus. Also, the companies began charging 26 per cent as commission,” said driver Biju (name changed).

ALSO READ | Earnings of drivers have largely remained sustainable, says Uber

Jackson claimed an RTI query to the Transport Commissionerate revealed these online taxi companies were operating without licence or permit.“So, this is all a sham,” he said. Hence the drivers have approached the companies asking them to adopt the rate fixed by the government.“But they refused to even consider our demand since they are global companies. We have given a representation before the Transport Commissioner and the Fare Revision Committee. The committee is expected to submit its report before the Cabinet by this month end,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber drivers Ola drivers lack of incentives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp