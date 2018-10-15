Home States Kerala

Kerala lottery department suspends 12 'illegal agencies'

Finance Minister Thomas Issac had warned the department to keep a tab on the fraudsters. In a statement, the Director said he would keep a surveillance on the agencies.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Lottery Department has suspended 12 lottery agencies in the state who allegedly sold the tickets by forging the last four digits of the lottery number on the tickets.

The agencies owned by J Geeja, S Rajesh, Murukesh Thevar, Balan K, A Kajahussain, R V Vijeesh, Rasaq, P Murali, Suresh Babu, K J Anish Poulose and famed Meenakshi lotteries have been stalled until an inquiry into the complaints is completed.

The action has been taken as per the Kerala Lotteries (Regulation) amendment act 2011, Rule 5 (5). Earlier, Finance Minister Thomas Issac had warned the department to keep a tab on the fraudsters. In a statement, the Director said he would keep a surveillance on the agencies.

The minister had said that a special policing would be implemented to curb the rise in lottery-related fraud cases in the state.

He had said that there is an influx of lottery mafia in the state lottery market and a special police would be deployed to deal with the lottery cases alone. He had also said he would request the High Court to allow a special court to deal with the lottery cases.The influx of mediators into the state from Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal has brought into the attention of state government.

