Women in Cinema Collective making 'childish' allegations, says AMMA

The move to demolish AMMA will not succeed. The actress who was subjected to the sexual assault was supported by AMMA when she had been going through the ordeal, claimed AMMA secretary Siddique.

Published: 15th October 2018 07:05 PM

Actors Parvathy, Revathy, Sajitha Madathil, Geethu Mohan Das and Rima Kallingal during the one-year celebrations of the WCC. (EPS| Melton Antony)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Malayalam Actors' body AMMA Monday accused 'Women in Cinema Collective' of making "childish" allegations against its members on the abduction and molestation of an actress here last year.

AMMA secretary Siddique and senior member KPAC Lalitha said Dileep, an accused in the case, has resigned from the organisation and the resignation letter has been handed over to its president Mohanlal on October 10.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor assault case: Enough is enough, tired of apathy by Mohanlal and A.M.M.A; WCC ups ante

The WCC, an outfit of women in the Malayalam film industry, has slammed AMMA for allegedly showing "bias" against the young actress who was abducted and molested in her car in Kochi last year.

Siddique alleged that WCC members conducted the press conference against AMMA after coming to know that Dileep had tendered his resignation from the organisation.

"The move to demolish AMMA will not succeed. The actress who was subjected to the sexual assault was supported by AMMA when she had been going through the ordeal. WCC is targeting Dileep only.

They are not saying anything on prime accused Pulsar Suni who allegedly executed the crime.

Dileep was arrested only on the basis of a statement given by the accused person," Siddique said.

Both Siddique and Lalitha said AMMA would not re-induct those actresses who had left the organisation earlier over the issue.

They said those who have quit AMMA must apologise for their mistakes before they return to the organisation.

Four actresses-- Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambisan, Geetu Mohandas and the actress who was abducted and molested, had quit AMMA in June last year in protest against the reinstatement of accused actor Dileep in the body.

In an emotionally charged press meet at Kochi on Saturday, the WCC leaders had said that instead of support, the leadership of the Association for Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had been indulging in "victim shaming" and publically "mocking" at women who had chosen to speak about the matter.

"Many allegations levelled by the WCC members in the press conference were childish," Siddique said.

Lashing out at WCC for levelling allegations against AMMA president Mohanlal, Siddique said "three or four actresses cannot erase superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal from the minds of the people.

" Senior south Indian actress and WCC leader Revathy has said AMMA was continuing its "apathetic" stand to the survivor at a time when the nation and its film industry were extending support to women in the #Me Too campaign.

She has attacked AMMA president and superstar Mohanlal,saying the outfit was "unjust."

Siddique urged the WCC members not to misuse the "Me Too" campaign.

A platform of women actors, directors, script writers and singers of the Malayalam industry, the WCC was launched soon after the actress assault incident, to ensure gender justice and safeguard women's rights in the film world.

The WCC members have been on the warpath since the actors' body had decided to reinstate prominent actor Dileep, who was arrested on charges of conspiracy in the actress assault case in February 2017 and later released on bail.

The WCC last July had demanded an emergency executive meeting of AMMA to discuss the row over the decision to take back the accused actor.

The abduction and assault of the popular south Indian actress on February 17, 2017 had triggered widespread shock in the Malayalam film industry.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 of that year and jailed for over 80 days.

Though he was removed from AMMA's primary membership soon after the assault incident, the outfit recently reinstated him in the organisation, triggering widespread protests.

The actress, who was assaulted, had resigned with three other actresses too putting in their papers in solidarity with her.

 

