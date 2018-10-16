Home States Kerala

Kerala government will be washed away in devotees’ anger, warns BJP

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM are behind the Sabarimala issues, said BJP all-India general secretary Muralidhar Rao.

Published: 16th October 2018

(From left) BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally, Kerala Congress leader P C Thomas and BJP MLA O Rajagopal at the conclusion of the long march | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM are behind the Sabarimala issues, said BJP all-India general secretary Muralidhar Rao. Devotees expect the state government to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict, but the government is not acceding to their wishes, he said.Speaking at the valedictory function of the NDA’s long march from Pandalam to Thiruvananthapuram, he said the agitation was not against the Constitution or the public, but was for protecting the rights given by the Constitution.

“The CPM says it’s a party that respect the Supreme Court and its judgment. But there are several instances where the party came out against the apex court when the judgments were against the party,” he said.Rao said devotees are simply asking the state government to protect their belief and customs.
He warned the government that if it doesn’t takes the mass protests seriously, the agitation will take a different direction.  

BJP state president and NDA chairman P S Sreedharan Pillai, who led the long march, said the CPM has been trying to destroy Sabarimala and its customs for the past several years.Former party leaders such as E K Nayanar and A K Gopalan had tried to destroy the temple and its belief but in vain. The current government is using the Supreme Court verdict to do the same, he added.

He said the BJP stands firmly with the believers and the party was not in it for any political gains. Pillai warned that if the issue is not settled in 24 hours, the agitation will take a new turn. He also called upon the government to take the issue seriously or else the government and the CM will be washed away in devotees’ anger.

In his presidential address, BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally said all Hindu organisations are for the protection of beliefs and customs of Sabarimala. He asked the government to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict.

NDA leaders P C Thomas, Rajan Babu, Ponnappan, Kuruvila Mathews, Suresh Gopi MP, K Surendran, M T Ramesh, A N Radhakrishnan and Shoba Surendran were also present.

