Sabarimala verdict: Nilakkal tense as women devotees begin protest; Govt to ensure safety of pilgrims, says Pinarayi

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tense situation prevailed at Nilakkal, base camp of Sabarimala, after thousands of women pilgrims on Tuesday began their protest preventing entry of women to Sabarimala following the Supreme Court verdict.

A high-level police team led by Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General Manoj Abraham is taking stock of the situation as more and more protestors are reaching the spot to provide support to the protestors. The police have deployed a women battalion at the spot to ensure law and order situation. Police have been strictly directed to keep restraint to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.

Police officers said they are conducting random checks on vehicles carrying devotees and also asked all women to go back. Reports said a group of college students from Bengaluru was sent back by the protestors. The protestors are also checking buses and other vehicles reaching Nilakkal to proceed to Sabarimala.

Though the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has called for a meeting with the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam on Tuesday, the details of the meeting have not yet come out.

We will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Pinarayi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated the state government's stand that it will ensure facilities to all women devotees who wish to go to Sabarimala. "We will not allow anyone to take law and order into their hands. Those who wish to visit Sabarimala for worship are free to go there. The government will not submit a review petition against SC verdict," he added.

Referring to an incident where women were blocked at Nilakkal on Tuesday, Pinarayi said government would ensure that such incidents are not repeated. No one has the right to inspect vehicles to find out who's visiting the shrine, he added.

The government is trying to provide safety and assistance to devotees. Anything that will impede its action will not be tolerated. The rights of devotees to visit the temple will be protected, Pinarayi said.

Responding to questions, Pinarayi said he's not in a position to know whether women are scared of visiting the shrine. The government cannot take responsibility for issues created by people who had threatened of dire consequences if they dare to go to Sabarimala.

SC Verdict to be implemented

The state government will go ahead with implementing the Supreme Court verdict on allowing women of all ages into the shrine, said Pinarayi. He also added that the government is not planning to bring in any legislation to overcome the verdict.