Home States Kerala

Ayyappa temple to open today for Thulam pooja

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will be opened on Wednesday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will be opened on Wednesday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the Sreekovil of the temple in the afternoon in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

As an ongoing practice of the temple, no rituals will be performed at the Sreekovil in the evening.
Kalabhabhishekam, sahasrakalasam and laksharchana will be the special rituals to be performed at the temple during the five-day monthly poojas.

READ | Sabarimala issue LIVE UPDATES: Nilakkal Tense as the hill shrine opens today

Kalabhabhishekam will be offered to the Lord on the first day of the monthly poojas on October 18. As part of the ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajivaru will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 10 am.

Kalabhabhishekam, marking the conclusion of the ritual, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahamakalsam led by the thantri circumambulates the sreekovil.

Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed at the temple on all the five days of the monthly poojas.

The selection of new melsanthi for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temple will be at held after usha pooja at 8 am on October 18.

The selection based on draw of lots will be conducted from the list of nine aspirants who were shortlisted at the interview held by a jury panel, including  TDB president A Padmakumar,  members K Raghavan and K P Sankaradas, Sabarimala tantris Kandararu Rajivaru and Mahesh Mohanaru , in Thiruvananthapuram on October 12 and 13.

The new melsanthi will take charge for a period of one year on the first day of the Malayalam month  Vrischikam on November 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp