Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Devaswom Board’s parleys with Pandalam royal family and Hindu organisations fail to break ice

The TDB is ready to hold another round of discussion with various stakeholders involved in the issue, he said.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The meeting between the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and representatives of various outfits, including the Pandalam royal family, held on the eve of the opening of the Sabarimala temple for monthly poojas failed to break the deadlock.

With both sides hardening their stand on the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, the talks failed and the representatives of royal family and Hindu outfits walked out of the conciliatory meeting.

READ | Sabarimala issue LIVE UPDATES: Nilakkal Tense as the hill shrine opens today

Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumar Varma said the meeting failed to reach a consensus over a host of issues raised by the devotees. Their main demand was the immediate filing of a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict.

“But the TDB refused to heed the request of devotees and sought time till Friday to take a decision at the board meeting. We can’t afford to buy time when the temple is set to open within a few hours,” he said.
“Further, the Board had rejected the royal family’s stand that the 1991 Justice K Paripoornan verdict upholding the restriction on women of a particular age group is sill maintainable,” he said. 

ALSO READ | Tension ratchets up at Sabarimala base camp as devotee attempts suicide

“The second issue we raised was the continuance of status quo till the apex court takes a decision on the review petition. But with the TDB rejecting the proposal of filing the review petition immediately, there was no scope for holding a talks over maintaining status quo at the temple,” he said.

He also said that a meeting between priests and representatives of various outfits including Pandalam Palace, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom and Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom, would be convened soon to decide on the course of the agitation to be adopted in the coming days.

However, he said they have no plans to block the pilgrims who come to the hill shrine. But they should not be blamed if devotees block female pilgrims.

Meanwhile, TDB president A Padmakumar said the adamant stand taken by the representatives of devotees to file the review petition today itself affected the progress of the meeting.
The TDB is ready to hold another round of discussion with various stakeholders involved in the issue, he said.

According to Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, as the government and the TDB decided to ignore the stance of lakhs of women who protested against the decision to allow the entry of women to Sabarimala, it is now the devotees who hold the rituals and practices close to their heart to take a stand on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala issue Sabarimala Sabarimala verdict Travancore Devaswom Board Pandalam royal family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp