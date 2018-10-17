Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: UDF plans month-long awareness drive

 Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the Congress and UDF will be conducting a one-month long public awareness drive on the Sabarimala issue.

Published: 17th October 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the Congress and UDF will be conducting a one-month long public awareness drive on the Sabarimala issue. He said the front will conduct a massive programme at Putharikandam in Thiruvananthapuram on October 22.

Chennithala said a similar programme would be conducted at Kollam on October 31 and in the rest of the districts in November. He said the CPM and the Travancore Devaswom Board are trying to make Sabarimala issue bad from worse and that the BJP is also trying to gain mileage out of it by trying to make Sabarimala a war zone.

He lashed out at the TDB and said there is a general consensus among the devotees that the board should give a review petition against the judgment and added that the TDB president is playing hide and seek in the matter of filing a review plea.

READ | Sabarimala issue LIVE UPDATES: Nilakkal Tense as the hill shrine opens today

TDB chief A Padmakumar had announced that a review petition will be given but when the Chief Minister acted tough he backtracked, said Chennithala.

He said nothing would come out of the meeting called by the board president on October 19.
He said the government or the board is not trying to fizzle out and cool down the tempers and instead trying to fan up tempers which is highly deplorable.

“The CPM has nefarious intentions on the issue and is trying to make a major communal polarisation in the state and thereby favour the BJP,” he said. Reiterating that the Congress and the UDF have the same stand as always in the Sabarimala issue, he said the UDF wants customs and rituals of the hill shrine preserved. 

On the basis of this stand, the UDF Government had given an affidavit in the SC in 2016 but the successive LDF Government withdrew the affidavit and gave a fresh one stating that women of all ages can be given entry to Sabarimala and this led to the present judgment, he said.

He ridiculed the agitation carried out by the BJP and RSS and called upon them to make new legislation using the good offices of the Central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Congress UDF Sabarimala issue Sabarimala verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp