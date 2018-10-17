Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Karma Samiti to hold Upavasa Yajnam today

While the Poonjar Palace’s Mangalabhai Thampurati will inaugurate the protests at Erumeli, PK Sasikala Teacher, state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, will launch he protests in Nilakkal.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Karma Samiti will intensify the protests in the Sabarimala issue, saying the LDF Government has “unnecessarily” created a volatile atmosphere throughout the state by rushing to implement the Supreme Court order even as the hill shrine opens for the pilgrim season from Wednesday.

In a statement here, the Samiti, an offshoot of Pavakulam, Kaloor-based Hindu Samskarika Kendram, alleged the state government is going ahead with its decision to implement the SC verdict on Sabarimala without taking into consideration the religious sentiment of the Hindus. “The Governor should intervene to resolve the constitutional crisis arising out of the government’s indifference to the faithful’s sentiments,” he said.

READ | Sabarimala issue LIVE UPDATES: Nilakkal Tense as the hill shrine opens today

lder women under the aegis of the Samiti will organise an Upavasa Yajnam in Erumeli and Nilakkal on Wednesday. While the Poonjar Palace’s Mangalabhai Thampurati will inaugurate the protests at Erumeli, PK Sasikala Teacher, state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, will launch he protests in Nilakkal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp