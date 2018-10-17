Sabarimala Karma Samiti to hold Upavasa Yajnam today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Karma Samiti will intensify the protests in the Sabarimala issue, saying the LDF Government has “unnecessarily” created a volatile atmosphere throughout the state by rushing to implement the Supreme Court order even as the hill shrine opens for the pilgrim season from Wednesday.

In a statement here, the Samiti, an offshoot of Pavakulam, Kaloor-based Hindu Samskarika Kendram, alleged the state government is going ahead with its decision to implement the SC verdict on Sabarimala without taking into consideration the religious sentiment of the Hindus. “The Governor should intervene to resolve the constitutional crisis arising out of the government’s indifference to the faithful’s sentiments,” he said.

lder women under the aegis of the Samiti will organise an Upavasa Yajnam in Erumeli and Nilakkal on Wednesday. While the Poonjar Palace’s Mangalabhai Thampurati will inaugurate the protests at Erumeli, PK Sasikala Teacher, state president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, will launch he protests in Nilakkal.