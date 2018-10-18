New York Times woman journalist forced to cancel Sabarimala trek

By Express News Service

NILAKKAL: Attempt by Delhi-based New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj to trek Sabarimala path to reach Sannidhanam on Thursday failed as she was blocked by a group of protestors at Marakkuttam en route to Sannidhanam.

It was around 7. 30 am that Suhasini Raj along with her foreign colleague decided to proceed to Sannidhanam under the protection of police force. Though she managed to trek up to Marakuttam, a group of protestors waylaid her at Marakkutam forcing her to cancel her trek and return her to Pamba.

It was said that she had come to Pamba as part of her job assignment and report the developments. Police said they have taken stock and will further strengthen the situation in order to provide security to women who wish to visit Sabarimala.

Though the district administration had clamped Section 144 in Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal on Thursday following the clash between police and protestors on Wednesday, protestors are camping at various places to prevent woman in the age group of 10 to 50 from trekking Sabarimala.