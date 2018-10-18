Sabarimala row: KSRTC buses attacked in hartal; DGP calls for action against protestors

By Online Desk

The hartal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Thursday, against the entry of all women into the hill shrine, turned violent as protesters pelted stones at KSRTC buses in Kozhikode, Kundamangalam, Malappuram, Kuttipuram, Cherthala and Kallambalam in Kerala.

KSTRC services were halted following the protests. However, they resumed their services after getting police convoy.

NDA and Shiv Sena have extended support to the hartal, which will go on from 6 am to 6 pm.

Kerala State Police DGP Lokanath Behara has said that immediate action will be taken against the protestors.

He has also assured maximum protection to devotees and said that his force was prepared to face any situation.

Police patrolling has also been strengthened in Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumely, Chengannur, Panthalam and Vandiperiyar.

Section 144 has been imposed at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, as well as in Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal.

Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad led by Parvin Togadia has also called for a hartal demanding that the CPI-M led LDF government to promulgate a law to get around the apex court verdict.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC, headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

(With Inputs from PTI)