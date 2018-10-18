Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: KSRTC buses attacked in hartal; DGP calls for action against protestors

Section 144 has been imposed at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, as well as in Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal.

Published: 18th October 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police lathi-charge on the protestors after they opposed the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala Kerala Wednesday Oct 17 2018. | PTI

By Online Desk

The hartal organised by Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Thursday, against the entry of all women into the hill shrine, turned violent as protesters pelted stones at KSRTC buses in Kozhikode, Kundamangalam, Malappuram, Kuttipuram, Cherthala and Kallambalam in Kerala. 

KSTRC services were halted following the protests. However, they resumed their services after getting police convoy.

NDA and Shiv Sena have extended support to the hartal, which will go on from 6 am to 6 pm. 

Follow the live updates here

Kerala State Police DGP Lokanath Behara has said that immediate action will be taken against the protestors.

He has also assured maximum protection to devotees and said that his force was prepared to face any situation.

Police patrolling has also been strengthened in Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumely, Chengannur, Panthalam and Vandiperiyar. 

Section 144 has been imposed at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, as well as in Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal.

Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad led by Parvin Togadia has also called for a hartal demanding that the CPI-M led LDF government to promulgate a law to get around the apex court verdict.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC, headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Sabarimala Karma Samithi Section 144 Sabarimala protests Stone pelting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp