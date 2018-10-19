Gurumurthy: Supreme Court should reconsider Sabarimala verdict

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Supreme Court should reconsider it's Sabarimala verdict that legalises women of menstruating age to enter the temple as it does not reflect the prominent sentiment of people, said S Gurumurthy, the editor of 'Thuglaq', speaking at the sidelines of launch of the book 'Buddha on Wall Street' on Friday.

He said that the writ was not filed by female Ayyappa Bhakts who wanted to enter the temple, but by outsiders. Commenting on recent incidents in which local women prevented entry of other women he said that entry of no devotee has been prevented.

"The only people who tried to enter the temple are journalists and social activists who wanted to test the validity of the judgement and not actual devotees of Lord Ayappa," he said, adding, that actual devotees will not try entering the temple.

He added that there are temples into which men are not allowed and men respect the religious norms guiding that. "The judgment was given by four male judges on the panel with the only female on the panel warning that this judgement is dangerous. Religious laws must be respected by the court. This decision by the court is wrong and should be taken for reconsideration,-" he said at the launch.

Speaking about the book he launched, he said that India is at a point where several investments are made based on western economic principles. -"India was a world economy leader until the 18th century. We have lost the ideas that made us so powerful over the last three hundred years. We need home-grown economics and this book takes us in this direction," he said.

He launched the book Buddha on Wall Street, written by A Venkatasubramaniyam. The book aims at bringing financial literacy to an average investor and expose them to different kinds of investing. The book discusses ways to maximise financial growth as well as optimise happiness, said Venkatasubramaniyam.

"Through this book, I want to emphasise the point that happiness comes through financial liberation..about how to maximise modern wealth while staying happy,-" he said.