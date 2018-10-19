Home States Kerala

Police in Catch-22 situation; to check background of women arriving at Sabarimala

While the state police are legally bound to give protection to women coming to Sabarimala for darshan, they are now giving top priority to the law and order situation at the shrine.

Published: 19th October 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees protesting at Sabarimala. ( Photo | B P Deepu/ EPS)

By AJAY KANTH & ANILKUMAR T
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Kerala Police now have a big task at hand in Sabarimala as they have to verify the antecedents of the women aged between 10 and 50 who are reaching Pamba to trek Sabarimala and also brief them about the volatile law and order situation prevailing at Sabarimala due to stiff protest by devotees against the entry of women in the particular age category and dissuade them.

Follow live updates: 

On Friday, three women - an online journo Kavitha Jakkal from Hyderabad, activist Rehana Fathima from Kochi and Mary Sweety from Thiruvananthapuram - reached Pamba to trek to Sannidhanam. Though a special police team led by Inspector General S Sreejith escorted both Rehana Fathima and Kavitha to Sannidhanam, the women were asked to return to Pamba after a group of devotees blocked their entry at Nadapandhal at Sannidhanam chanting Swami Saranam. When Mary Sweety reached Pamba and decided to trek to Sannidhanam, police dissuaded her explaining about the volatile situation and safely escorted her back to Pathanamthitta.

While the state police are legally bound to give protection to women coming to Sabarimala for darshan following the Supreme Court verdict, they are now giving top priority to the law and order situation at Sabarimala. With Devaswom Minister Kadakkampilly Surendran on Friday making it clear that no forceful action will be taken to evict the protesting devotees at Sannidhanam, things have become much clear that the police won't use force on the devotees blocking the entry of women to Sabarimala.

The Minister also made it affirmative that they won't allow anyone to make use of the situation to hurt the sentiments of the devotees and convert Sabarimala into a war zone. He was referring to Rehana Fathima, a known activist, who made an attempt to enter Sabarimala.

Senior police officers said they have been directed to verify the background of the women devotees who are reaching Pamba to proceed to Sannidhanam during this volatile situation.

"Intelligence wing will be tracking the developments as there will be people with vested interests to make use of this vulnerable situation and flare up things for communal violence," a top police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Kavitha Jakkal Rehana Fathima Mary Sweety S Sreejith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp