A.M.M.A to seek explanation from Alencier

KOCHI: “The next executive committee will discuss seeking an explanation from Alencier. Divya is yet to submit her complaint to A.M.M.A. Even though she is not the association’s member, we will accept her complaint. In actor Mukesh’s case, more clarity is needed which is why we are yet to take any action,” Mohanlal said.

The ‘actors’ reference again

Interacting with the media, Mohanlal once again referred to the WCC representatives as ‘actors’. On WCC members Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy’s complain that he had earlier referred to them as ‘actors’, Mohanlal said he did not use the word to belittle them.

“The reporters asked me my remarks on the complaints raised by the three actors. In the same tune, I used the word ‘actors’ in my reply. I do not think there is anything wrong in that,” Mohanlal said.He also said he could not understand why everybody was seeing the entire row as ‘Mohanlal vs WCC or other organisations’. “Things are getting personal and I am getting affected,” said the actor, adding he will quit as A.M.M.A president if he feels a majority of members does not want him to continue.

The ‘personal opinions’

A.M.M.A treasurer Jagadheesh cleared the air on the contradictory remarks made by Sidhique and him saying the latter had expressed his personal opinion.“Please do not ask about my remarks the other day. We (Sidhique and him) are good friends and we used to have ‘friendly quarrels’ in the past, too. There is no difference of opinion between us,” Jagadheesh said.

Sidhique reiterated this. “It was my personal opinion,” said Sidhique on Friday, in a sharp U-turn from his earlier claims he was officially assigned to air A.M.M.A’s version. “I still personally believe there is some conspiracy behind the whole move of WCC. I even suspect they are conspiring against Mohanlal and are trying to personally target him,” he said.