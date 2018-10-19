Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal confirms Dileep's resignation from Malayalam actors' body AMMA

AMMA has sought Dileep to tender his resignation after receiving complaints against the actor from Women in Cinema Collective(WCC) members, said Mohanlal. 

Published: 19th October 2018 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | Cinema Express)

By Online Desk

Noted Malayalam actor Dileep, accused in the infamous actress-abuduction case has formally resigned from actors' body, AMMA. AMMA has accepted Dileep's resignation said AMMA President and popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal on Friday, while addressing the media at a press meet held in Kochi.

AMMA has sought Dileep to tender his resignation after receiving complaints against the actor from Women in Cinema Collective(WCC) members, added Mohanlal.

ALSO READ: 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actor Parvathy reveals the downside of #MeToo in Mollywood

The decision got delayed because AMMA needed the permission from all members.

Mohanlal said AMMA has accepted actor Dileep's resignation. If the female actors allege against any particular actor, it is very painful.

"AMMA didn't want to delay the matters further. I called Dileep and asked him to resign from the actors' body," said Lal at the meet.

"Malayalam actors have formed AMMA as a charity organisation, we are sad about how things have taken such a sad turn. If someone who resigned from AMMA asks for reinstatement, then s/he should submit an application to the body. We will decide whether to take him or her later," added Lal. 

ALSO READ: Women in Cinema Collective making 'childish' allegations, says AMMA

During the press briefing, Lal once again mentioned WCC members as 'actors', with our naming them. 

"Three actors who are part of AMMA are now working against the body. There is no difference between actors Jagdish and Siddique," said Lal.

