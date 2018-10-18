Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actor Parvathy reveals the downside of #MeToo in Mollywood

Published: 18th October 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 01:16 PM

Actor Parvathy (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actor Parvathy has had a rough year in the Malayalam film industry after joining the 'Women in Cinema Collective'.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Parvathy reveals that she and other actors in the Women In Cinema Collective are not getting film offers, because of their 'bold voices'.

In the interview, Parvathy says that shes jealous of women in Bollywood, because they still have work even after coming out during the #MeToo movement. "What I noticed, and what I’m jealous of, is that they’re being promised work, they’re being taken care of. Here you have producers and production houses saying, ‘Come out and speak, you will not lose your job.’ And we don’t have that. See, none of us in the WCC are getting any offers. The minute WCC is attached to our name, we’re the odd ones out. ‘Don’t talk to her.’ So it’s taken a direct hit. That’s sad because Kerala is supposed to be progressive."

The 'Women in Cinema Collective' is a non-profit organisation founded in 2017, and is chaired by dubbing artist and actress Bhagyalakshmi. The organisation aims to eliminate misogyny on screen, encourage more women to join Malayalam Cinema and to create a safe workplace in the film industry.

Recently Parvathy, along with the other WCC members, spoke against the AMMA for delaying the decision on Actor Dileep, who has been accused in the actor assault case.

READ | Enough is enough, tired of apathy by Mohanlal and A.M.M.A; WCC ups ante

In December 2017, Parvathy was severely trolled and abused on the internet for pointing out Mammootty's derogatory dialogues in the film 'Kasaba'. In an open forum during the International Film Festival of Kerala, the actress quoted the misogynistic dialogues in Kasaba as an example of glorification of misogyny. Even though she mentioned it without pointing fingers at Mammootty, the veteran actor's fans bashed Parvathy.

Parvathy also joined in the vayamoodedaPC campaign, after MLA PC George said that the Kerala nun, who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, was a prostitute.

On the work front, Parvathy will be next seen in 2019 playing an acid attack survivor in a film, with Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali as co-stars.

