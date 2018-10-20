Caught in a bind over Sabarimala, Left begins damage control

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when Sabarimala witnessed unprecedented developments in its history, the Left Government is gradually realising the gravity of the scenario and initiating damage control measures. The CPM and the government seem to be in a fix over the sensitive nature of the crisis and how to avert further damage.

In an earnest effort towards damage control, the CPM has begun a counterattack against Opposition UDF and the BJP who have been cashing in on the rare opportunity. The CPM has realised the motive of the protests to turn Sabarimala into a tension zone so as to use it against the government.

Taking into consideration the new developments that could lead to a possible showdown at Sannidhanam — which can have a much bigger impact on the society — the government seems to be gradually climbing down from its earlier stance. The police have been given instructions to take things slowly and don’t rush into any sudden action.

“With the SC issuing its verdict, now the government has to comply with it. However, the government will take utmost restraint, as the protesters — with clear political intention — are trying to create tension in Sannidhanam to turn people against the Left Front,” said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who said the Left has a declared stance in the issue and just because of political reasons the LDF will not change the same.

Meanwhile, the incidents that unfolded on Friday — where two women reached up to the Nadapanthal in Sannidhanam from where they had to go back following protests — have given a new dimension to the whole issue. It will be an opportunity for the Left to justify itself before the apex court. Now, the government can easily argue it has done its best to facilitate women entry. However, due to external factors, including the stance taken by the thanthri, they couldn’t allow the women to enter the hill shrine. The CPM has already launched campaigns to explain the party’s stance in the issue and how there are political motives behind the whole build up by the Hindu outfits.

Sensing blood, the UDF and BJP have been unleashing an attack against the government. The Left has realised the Opposition’s political tactic.Sending out a clear message to devotees, the CPM state chief has made it categorically clear the party is not against the devotees. Any action in the Sabarimala women entry will be taken after taking women devotees into confidence.

Meanwhile, with more criticism coming up against the Chief minister’s absence, the CPM has been using it against the Centre. Had the Union government allowed the state to receive foreign funding, the state would not have knocked at the doors of everyone, they feel.“The CM’s absence will not affect the situation at all. There’s nothing to happen because of his absence. Currently, there’s no situation that warrants the CM’s direct intervention,” said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

However, things would have been entirely different had the Union government cleared the foreign trips of all ministers.“The Centre could have made use of the situation when 17 ministers are away from the country when the state is going through a sensitive issue. Now the Governor has summoned the DGP. In fact, considering the law and order scenario, the Centre can even ask the Governor to intervene further,” said another senior leader.

The CPM is worried whether the incident on Friday in which two women, including an activist, reached up to Sannidhanam could backfire. The party — which has a massive Hindu vote base — is concerned whether the developments could force people to leave the party.The clever manner in which the BJP implemented its action plan on Friday has sent shockwaves through the CPM camp. Differences of opinion within the party and the government over the issue have also come out.