‘No provision to file report unless asked for’

KOCHI: There is no procedure of submitting a report to the Supreme Court on a judgment it has made, unless it has specifically asked for it, and the TDB decision to place a report in the apex court on the Sabarimala issue may be a preemptive move to avoid any contempt of court for failing to implement the verdict that all women be allowed entry at the hill shrine, say legal experts.

“There is no such procedure or system of submitting a report to the Supreme Court unless and until the court has asked for such a report,” says advocate Kaleeswaram Raj.

Advocate Sivan Madathil reckons that the TDB’s decision to submit a report to the Supreme Court could be a pre-emptive step to avoid contempt of court from the apex court for the government’s failure to implement the Sabarimala verdict that all women be allowed entry to the Sabarimala temple.“It is absolutely meaningless and more importantly there is no provision for submitting a report to the Supreme Court unless specifically asked for,” said Madathil.



“Perhaps, the government may be anticipating contempt of court as it could not implement the Supreme Court order,” he said.Madathil feels that even a review petition by the TDB will not stand scrutiny in the SC: “On what ground can they file a review petition”.Adds Kaleeswaram Raj: “The SC verdict on Sabarimala is a well-considered judgment, and hence there is not even scope for a review petition. It is a detailed and considerate judgment. I don’t know why the TDB has said it is filing a detailed report on Sabarimala to the Supreme Court when the court has not asked for such a report.”

However, Rajmohan S, counsel for TDB, says there are at least 25 review petitions filed before the Supreme Court, where the board is a party in all the petitions. The board feels it would be appropriate to file a detailed report explaining the change of circumstances on the ground between the date of announcing the verdict and now, he said.

“The TDB has been made a party in all the 25 review petitions filed before the SC. So, the TDB feels it would be appropriate to file a detailed report to the SC to explain the change in circumstances on the ground for implementing the Sabarimala order,” said Rajmohan.