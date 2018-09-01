Home States Kerala

Kerala Floods: Reliance Foundation donates relief worth Rs 71 crore

Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and distributed relief materials worth Rs 50 crore to flood-hit areas in the state.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani interacts with flood-affected people at a relief camp at Pallipad in Alappuzha on Thursday | Express

ALAPPUZHA: Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and distributed relief materials worth Rs 50 crore to flood-hit areas in the state.Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani said Kerala has become an example for the world by getting all people together to help each other during a calamity.

She was speaking to the media after visiting a relief camp at NTPC pump house in Pallipad near Haripad on Thursday. “Reliance Foundation is trying to help whatever way we can help people affected by the floods. Today, we are handing over a cheque of Rs 21 crore to the CMDRF and we are distributing relief materials worth Rs 50 crore by way of clothes, dry groceries, medicines, shoes and study materials,” she said.

“Reliance Foundation is committed to helping in making a new Kerala. We will help in building schools and institutions in all the affected areas,’’ she said.

“Fishermen had done an outstanding job in helping the flood-affected people. People have come out to help other people. It was so heartwarming when I saw on television rescue operations in which everybody came together to help humans who were in misery,” she said.

