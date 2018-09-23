Four shutters of Sholayar dam opened; alert issued for people living near Chalakudy river

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the frequent rain continues in the Sholayar forest region, the four shutters of Sholayar dam was opened on Sunday.

According to an official at the dam,"the water level of the dam reached 2661 meter and the water inflow to the dam continues. Since the maximum water level is 2663 feet, the excess water has been released."

Presently, 100 cubics water will be released from the dam as the shutters were opened at one feet. The district administration issued an alert for the people who live on the bans of the Chalakudy river.

The water level is expected to rise around 1 to 2 feet in the river. Meanwhile, the shutters of Poringalkuthu dam remain opened as the maintenance works of the shutter continues.

The dam was full of large trees from the top of the mountain, after the severe monsoon. It took days to remove the large trees uprooted form the mountaines and dumped in the catchment area of dam.