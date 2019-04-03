Home States Kerala

CPM state leadership will look into Vijayaraghavan's remarks: Yechury

In an interaction with media persons at Ernakulam Press Club, the CPM leader said he did not know the details about the remarks.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM State leadership will look into the controversial remarks made by LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan against UDF's Alathur candidate Remya Haridas, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Wednesday. In an interaction with media persons at Ernakulam Press Club, the CPM leader said he did not know the details about the remarks.

"However, the policy of CPM is that it will not do any compromise on women-centric issues. The Party will look into the issue to assess whether there are any flaws from Vijayaraghavan's side in this matter," Yechury added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

It was while addressing an election campaign at Ponnani that the LDF convenor made certain remarks against Remya, which invited widespread protest from various quarters. "Remya had visited IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty after the announcement of her candidature. I don't know what will happen to her after that visit," he reportedly said.

READ: Women's Commission seeks report on LDF convener's lewd remarks against UDF candidate

Regarding the campaign at Wayanad for the CPI candidate, Yechury said the State leadership will decide whether he will be campaigning or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan Sitaram Yechury CPM state leadership Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp