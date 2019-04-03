CPM state leadership will look into Vijayaraghavan's remarks: Yechury

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM State leadership will look into the controversial remarks made by LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan against UDF's Alathur candidate Remya Haridas, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Wednesday. In an interaction with media persons at Ernakulam Press Club, the CPM leader said he did not know the details about the remarks.

"However, the policy of CPM is that it will not do any compromise on women-centric issues. The Party will look into the issue to assess whether there are any flaws from Vijayaraghavan's side in this matter," Yechury added.

It was while addressing an election campaign at Ponnani that the LDF convenor made certain remarks against Remya, which invited widespread protest from various quarters. "Remya had visited IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty after the announcement of her candidature. I don't know what will happen to her after that visit," he reportedly said.

Regarding the campaign at Wayanad for the CPI candidate, Yechury said the State leadership will decide whether he will be campaigning or not.