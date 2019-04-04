Congress chief Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

By PTI

KALPETTA: AICC president Rahul Gandhi Thursday filed nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the papers before the district Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters here.

Rahul is contesting from the seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy security was in place in and around the Collectorate ahead of the high profile visit of the Congress chief.

He reached Wayanad Thursday morning in a helicopter from Kozhikode, where he was staying at a guest house after arriving in Kerala on Wednesday.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Xqcskiaoaj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of party workers including women and youth gathered waving party flags and raising slogans.

Gandhi would also lead a roadshow after completing the nomination procedures.

While leaving the guest house in Kozhikode, the Congress chief was greeted by a huge crowd.

He stopped his car and stepped out to greet party workers, who were standing there for hours.

Three-year-old Zoya, who was among the people waiting to get a glimpse of the Gandhi siblings, was greeted by Rahul.

"We were waiting since 8 am. Last night also we waited so long, but couldn't meet him. We are so happy that we could meet him," Zoya's mother told reporters.

Rahul also shook hands with some party workers before he moved on.