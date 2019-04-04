Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination

The Congress chief along with his sister Priyanka came out in an open vehicle and as it inched forward, Rahul was seen shaking hands with many elated supporters.

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi greeting party workers in Wayanad. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

KALPETTA: Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in the hilly Wayanad constituency as part of his poll campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections.

The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate here.

As the massive crowd of supporters gathered on both sides of the road, security personnel had a tough time controlling the workers to clear the way for the vehicle.

Gandhi and Priyanka, attired in a mustard and red border saree, waved to the crowd.

As the vehicle inched forward, Gandhi was seen shaking hands with many elated supporters.

People were seen clicking photos on their mobile phones and waving flags of the Congress party and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Earlier, Gandhi filed nomination before the district collector A R Ajayakumar here.

Heavy security was in place in and around the Collectorate ahead of the high profile visit of the Congress chief.

