CPI(M) in Kerala brass unhappy post LDF convenor Vijayaraghavan's comments

The party's state leadership has urged leaders to be careful during statements to the public.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Realising the goof up ahead of the polls, the CPM state leadership has urged leaders to be cautious while making public statements. The lewd remarks by Left front convener A Vijayaraghavan against Alathur’s UDF candidate Remya Haridas had kicked up a row.  The party state secretariat which met here is of the view the LDF convener’s remarks were unnecessary at the time of elections. It’s like arming the opponents at the time of elections. The CPM leadership feels such unnecessary remarks should have been avoided.

Meanwhile, the CPM central committee member MC Josephine was highly critical of her response to Vijayaraghavan’s remark. The Women’s Commission chairperson was quick to reject the remark and stated the senior CPM leader should have been more cautious while making such remarks. The Commission has also sought a report from its law officer on the development. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also rejected the controversial remark and said that the state leadership will look into the same.

‘Remarks improper’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Administrative Reforms Commission chairman and senior CPM leader VS Achuthanandan on Wednesday termed the LDF convenor A Vijayaragavan remarks against UDF candidate Ramya Haridas in Alathur, inappropriate. He has to be more vigilant while making such comments,Achuthanandan said.

