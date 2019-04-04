Kerala floods man-made report: Findings open floodgates for LDF government before elections

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Amicus Curiae report on the August floods that put the blame squarely on the Pinarayi-led Left Government for the disaster that claimed 433 lives, has come as yet another setback to the ruling Left front ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. The UDF, which had raised the allegation right after the floods, is all set to take it up as a major election campaign, especially in Central Kerala.

Immediately after the floods, a number of Left leaders, including Raju Abraham MLA, have indicated dams were opened without enough warning. Though he modified his statement later, the resentment across central Kerala over the manner in which dam shutters were opened without warning, has been evident.

Soon after the floods, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue openly accusing the government of mismanagement. Now, with the Amicus Curiae report giving credence to UDF’s arguments, the Congress will make it a point to target the Left, especially in worst-hit constituencies like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Chalakkudy and Wayanad.

“Isn’t it evident it’s a government-sponsored calamity? Clearly there were major lapses from the part of the government with respect to dam water management,” said former Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy. “When the heavy rains came down for about 15 days from July end to August 14, the reservoirs were full. Ideally, the dams should have been opened. We could’ve completely avoided the tragedy. Similarly, when the shutters were opened, no proper warnings were issued. It’s the same way how they ignored the alerts before Cyclone Ockhi,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Soon after the mid-August floods, the Congress had alleged it was a man-made disaster, and attacked the ruling front both within and outside the Assembly. During long discussions within the Assembly in the last session, the Opposition UDF had demanded a thorough probe into the floods to bring out the lapses from the part of the KSEB. The fact that even months after the deluge, rehabilitation has not been completed will also come up during the campaign.

However, the government termed the allegations politically motivated. Now, with the report before the High Court, the UDF’s arguments have got more credence. Now, with the report, the UDF has a clear case in its hand. Curiously, the Left candidates have been taking up various steps taken by the government during the election campaign in central Kerala. Now with the new development, they will have minus the flood rehabilitation.

The CPM, however, played down the campaign and termed it an obvious political move in view of the Lok Sabha polls. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is confident the UDF campaign over the Amicus Curiae report won’t have any impact on the polls.

“The Amicus Curiae is not an expert like the Central Water Commission or the Dam Safety Authority. The Central Water Commission has already carried out inspections in this regard and found there was nothing wrong from the part of the government. It’s an obvious move in view of the elections,” Kodiyeri said while alleging the Amicus Curiae is an advocate with a UDF background.

The UDF is of the view that in the wake of the report, the government should order a judicial probe into the floods.