Home States Kerala

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Tikka Ram Meena says Suresh Gopi violated model code

Tikka Ram Meena said actor-politician Suresh Gopi violated the model code of conduct by seeking votes in the name of religion.

Published: 07th April 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THRISSUR: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, violated the model code of conduct by seeking votes in the name of religion, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tikka Ram Meena said on Sunday.

After Thrissur District Collector T.V. Anupama on Saturday served a notice to the Rajya Sabha member for his Friday speech in an election campaign in which he allegedly sought votes in the name of the Sabarimala temple and Lord Ayyappa, Meena said he approved the Collector's move.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

This irked both Gopi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan accused the Collector of trying to be in the good books of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anupama, however, stuck to her ground and said she was functioning according to the rules and regulations.

ALSO READ: An actor’s gimmick led to my candidature in Thrissur, says Suresh Gopi

"Gopi has violated the model code of conduct and Anupama has only done her duty. The candidate can now give his explanation," the CEO said.

The BJP has been protesting against Supreme Court's 2018 verdict allowing women aged between 10 and 50 years to enter Lord Ayyapa's shrine in Sabarimala. Kerala will vote on April 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tikka Ram Meena Kerala Suresh Gopi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • seshadri
    When SP and BSP asks Muslims to vote for them and not Congress as to not split opposition votes
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp