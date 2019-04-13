Home States Kerala

Over 1.5 lakh turn up to hear PM Modi in Kozhikode

The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement on seeing the PM and shouted slogans throughout his speech.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers turn on the flash lights on their mobile phones to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vijay Sankalp rally on Kozhikode beach on Friday

BJP workers turn on the flash lights on their mobile phones to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vijay Sankalp rally on Kozhikode beach on Friday | TP Sooraj

By Melena Thomas
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Over 1.5 lakh party workers and supporters, including a large number of women, from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Vadakara constituencies turned out to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ on Kozhikode beach on Friday. 

Braving the scorching heat, a majority of them, donning masks of their leader, saffron caps, chowkidar T-shirts and carrying party flags, had gathered at the venue hours before the Prime Minister’s arrival. The crowd welcomed the Prime Minister, who arrived at the venue around 7.15 pm, by turning on their mobile phone lights. The PM started his speech by greeting the crowd in Malayalam. The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement and enthusiasm on seeing the Prime Minister and shouted slogans throughout his speech. He signed off wishing the people a happy Vishu and Easter. 

NDA candidates from Kasargod to Palakkad and senior BJP leaders PS Sreedharan Pillai, PK Krishnadas, MT Ramesh, V Muraleedharan, among others shared the dais with the Prime Minister. District-level party leaders had started engaging the crowd through speeches around 5.30 pm. The crowd was seen shouting slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially when senior party leaders and NDA candidates in the seven constituencies in north Kerala, recounted the Modi government’s achievements in the past five years.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Former Congress leader PC George, who joined the BJP-led NDA two days ago, drew the loudest cheers from the crowd. His typical one-liners, including those against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, brought waves of laughter from the crowd. Declaring his support for all NDA candidates in the state, George said he was “100 per cent sure” the BJP will win seats in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram. He also said he will hold a road show at Thiruvananthapuram in support of the NDA candidate there on April 20. The slogan-shouting crowd was also all praise for Tushar Vellapally, the NDA candidate in Wayanad, CK Padmanabhan (NDA candidate in Kannur) and K P Prakash Babu (NDA candidate in Kozhikode). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Sankalp rally Kozhikode PM Modi PM Modi Kerala 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp