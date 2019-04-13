Home States Kerala

PM Modi safely plays Sabarimala card in Kerala

The Prime Minister was addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Kozhikode which was attended by many in the Malabar region.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at party workers during the Vijay Sankalp rally on Kozhikode beach on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at party workers during the Vijay Sankalp rally on Kozhikode beach on Friday | TP Sooraj

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Indirectly raising the Sabarimala issue which is a major poll plank in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP will explain the centuries-old beliefs and tradition of Kerala to the Supreme Court and ensure matters of faith get Constitutional protection.

Modi was addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Kozhikode attended by thousands of workers and supporters from the Malabar region. The Prime Minister’s reference to the hill shrine was indirect and carefully worded as the matter was sub judice and also because of the Election Commission’s fiat not to use the issue to garner votes.  The BJP hopes to use the Sabarimala episode for electoral gains and believes it will be a game changer for the party at least in a few constituencies.

Stating that the BJP stands firmly with Kerala and its beliefs, Modi decried the situation, in which devotees have to bear lathi blows to protect their faith. “Armed with a Supreme Court verdict, some forces have tried to wreck traditions. If the UDF and LDF think they can destroy our faith and tradition, they’re mistaken. As long as BJP is around, these forces can’t destroy the culture and tradition of Kerala,” Modi said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi also made a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has chosen to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, in addition to Amethi, UP. “The people of Kerala have a big heart and your doors are open for everyone. But some people have come to take advantage of your goodness,” Modi said. “Beware of the people who come to Kerala not to serve you but to save themselves. Those on bail for tax fraud are coming to Kerala for their own political bail-out,” Modi added.

Hitting out at the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF in equal vein, Modi said Communists and Congress only serve their vote bank. The NDA, on the other hand, stands with all and works for the development of all, he underscored.

“The UDF and LDF have failed the people of Kerala. They are different only in name, but in deed, they are the same. BJP presents an alternative that is democratic, compassionate and inclusive. We will serve each and every citizen,” he said. He also questioned the ‘blatant double standards’ of the Communists and Congress on women empowerment and triple talaq.

The PM pointed out the political violence in the state and took to task ‘fake liberals’ who remained silent on the issue. “Fake NGOs, urban naxals and tukde-tukde gang are trying to interfere in the faith and tradition of our land,” he warned. Modi also referred to the infamous ice-cream parlour sex scandal of the 1990s and the solar scam during the previous UDF rule. “Such people don’t have any right to speak of women empowerment,” said Modi. He  also predicted a repeat of Tripura in Kerala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Sabarimala issue PM Modi Kozhikode Vijay Sankalp rally India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp