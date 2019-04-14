Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Narendra Modi speaking lies about Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling lies and creating confusion among people on the Sabarimala issue. He was critical of Modi’s comment at the election rallies in Mangalore that the state government was using police force against the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

“The Prime Minister is trying to create confusion in the country in the name of Sabarimala. He should uphold the dignity of his office,” said Pinarayi at an election rally at Eravipuram, Kollam, on Sunday. He reminded that the election code of conduct was applicable even to the PM.

According to the Chief Minister, it was a disgrace that Modi called Sabarimala a pilgrim centre when he was in Kerala and chose to spread rumours on the temple while being in the neighbouring state.

Pinarayi said there would be arrest if anyone broke the law in Kerala.

“If someone kills others in the name of cow or go around searching other’s home for food and kill people, the followers of Modi will go scotfree in other states. But they’ll face legal action in Kerala,” he said.

The CM clarified the arrests of the BJP leaders, made during the Sabarimala agitation opposing the entry of women, were for breaking the law and not for chanting Ayyappa’s name, as Modi had said.

“The Sangh Parivar tried to create riot in the name of Sabarimala. They were the one who tried to block offerings and sent a gang of criminals to attack devotees,” said Pinarayi.

He said the state government was trying to take the hill shrine to its glory. But the details would not be announced at this stage due to election code of conduct.

The Chief Minister said it was the Centre which directed the state to implement the verdict of the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench. Even otherwise, the state governments are committed to abiding by the verdict, he said. He criticised Modi for his double-stand on the issue.

“The BJP is trying to repeal the special rights of Kashmir, building temple at the disputed site of Ayodhya without waiting for the Supreme Court verdict and implementing Citizen Register that recognises only people approved by RSS. Their agenda won’t work here,” he said.

Pinarayi said the BJP’s dubious election strategy in the state involves trading of votes. According to him, the BJP had always traded its votes to help Congress candidates in trouble. “The LDF will get more seats this time. A government with alternative policy is needed to take people out of trouble by the policies of the Congress and BJP,” he said.