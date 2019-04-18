'Muslims can be identified by removing their clothes': Kerala BJP chief booked for remarks

By Online Desk

KOCHI: The Kerala police on Wednesday filed a case against BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai for allegedly making anti-Islam remarks during an election campaign meeting in Attingal Lok Sabha constituency on April 14.

The arrest comes after the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer recommending "appropriate action" against Pillai who had said that Muslims can be identified by "removing their clothes."

In his report to the Election Commission, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said Pillai made the remarks while countering the comments of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the number of people killed during the Balakot air strike.

"The dead bodies...if they are Islam then there will be a few signs... if only you remove the dresses only then it can be found out... so after doing all that, we should come back is what they say," Pillai had said, according to Meena's report to the poll body.

The lawyer-turned-politician made these remarks during the poll campaign meeting organised for BJP candidate Sobha Surendran.

A petition seeking a directive to the Election Commission to take action against Pillai was filed by CPM leader V Sivankutty, who is in charge of the LDF's election campaign in the constituency.

The CEO, in his report dated April 16, said no permission was taken for the BJP meeting and a complaint has been registered in the Attingal police station in Thiruvananthapuram district.

"It appears prima facie a case of violation of Section 123(3A) and Section 125 of the Representations of People Act, 1951. Accordingly, appropriate action may be taken in the matter," Meena said in his report sent to Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain.

On Wednesday, the CEO had informed the High Court that strong action would be taken against Pillai in the case.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of the submissions made by the Election Commission.

