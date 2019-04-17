Home States Kerala

Case filed against Congress candidate K Sudhakaran over 'anti-women' poll video

The video, shared by Sudhakaran on social media shows an aged patriarchal man saying it was a mistake to educate a woman as she was incapable of getting things done.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran

KPCC Working President and UDF candidate from Kannur LS seat K Sudhakaran (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) on Wednesday registered a suo motu case against Kannur UDF candidate K Sudhakaran for propagating a video allegedly making misogynistic and sexist remarks on his Facebook page. The case was registered based on media reports.  KWC chairperson M C Josephine said the comments Sudhakaran made were uncalled for and were an attack against womanhood. “So, I have ordered the KWC to register a suo motu case. The candidate also has to furnish an explanation soon,” Josephine told reporters. 

LDF’s allegation

The comments made by one of the characters while referring to another that “making her a teacher was futile. She is worthless” prompted the LDF to allege it was aimed at LDF candidate P K Sreemathi, LDF’s Kannur candidate who is often referred to as Sreemathi teacher.  

ALSO READ | Thought CM Pinarayi will act like a man, but he is worse than women: Congress' K Sudhakaran slammed for sexist remark

‘Never insulted women’

Sudhakaran responded to KWC’s move by saying he was happy the Commission exists. “The KWC never moved a finger against P K Sasi (MLA) and A Vijayaraghavan (LDF convenor) when such allegations were levelled against them,” he said during his campaign in Peravoor.  “The UDF will deal with the case legally,” said Sudhakaran. He said he had never insulted a woman in his life. “The video tries to depict a person’s lack of ability,” he said. 

